The musical “La Cage aux Folles” kicks off Cygnet Theatre’s return to in-person shows. Photo credit: Karli Cadel

The Cygnet Theatre has embarked upon its 18th season, with the first show, La Cage aux Folles, opening Friday.

The musical, in previews, marks the Old Town theater’s return after it’s pandemic-driven in-person hiatus.

In a note to patrons, artistic director Sean Murray called La Cage – a longtime favorite that was adapted into the 1996 Robin Williams film, The Birdcage – “the perfect way to joyously make our way back to the art we all love.”

The season continues through August 2022. Cygnet’s slate includes:

La Cage aux Folles – through Nov. 7; a couple who run a drag club face complications when their son brings home his fiancée, the daughter of a politically conservative politician.

A Christmas Carol – Nov. 24-Dec. 26; the Cygnet holiday tradition, featuring Charles Dickens’ famous miser, one Ebenezer Scrooge.

Life Sucks – Jan. 26-Feb. 27, 2022; a reworking of Chekhov’s classic drama Uncle Vanya.

Water by the Spoonful – March 23-April 24; the winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for drama depicts the post-war life of an Iraq veteran.

Mud Row – May 18-June 19; the SoCal premiere of a multi-generational drama focused on two sets of Black sisters.

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 – July 13-Aug. 21; the West Coast premiere of a “electro-pop opera” based on Natasha’s storyline in Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

Subscriptions include a minimum of three plays, and patrons may design their own packages. Individual tickets start at $20.

Masks are required inside the theater regardless of vaccination status. Officials describe the theater as a “fully vaccinated workplace.”