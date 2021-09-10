The Junipero Serra Museum. Photo from City of San Diego archives

The San Diego History Center announced it has received a $330,000 grant from the Conrad Prebys Foundation to restore the iconic North Tower and east facade of the Junipero Serra Museum in Presidio Park.

“We are honored that the legacy of Conrad Prebys and his vision of generosity for our community will complete the work to restore this civic icon and architectural treasure to its original glory,” said Bill Lawrence, president and CEO of the history center.

The foundation, which is known for its support of visual and performing arts, higher education, youth development, healthcare, and medical research, awarded the grant during its summer cycle.

The Spanish mission-style museum was built in 1925. It recently went through a multi-year, $1.4 million renovation of its exhibits to focus on the people who have lived along the San Diego River from time immemorial to today, in partnership with the Kumeyaay Diegueño Land Conservancy.

The west facade of the museum was restored in 2019, and the remaining restoration work will begin in the spring of 2022.