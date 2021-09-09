Work from Object Mexico, a design concept store will be part of San Diego Design Week. Photo credit: @sddesignweek, via Instagram

The binational San Diego Design Week continues through Sunday to celebrate the power of design by focusing on pioneers and projects in the San Diego-Tijuana region.

Dozens of events, presented by Mingei International Museum, will feature design in myriad industries, from interior and landscape design, to fashion, graphic design, technology, architecture, culinary arts and more.

Sessions, both in-person and virtual, include presentations, studio tours, workshops and self-guided tours involving designers and artists on both sides of the border. They focus on everything from design of public parks to the work of artisans and crafters.

San Diego Design Week is here!



Ever wonder who was behind the design of a beer can? Come celebrate at Societe 9/8-9/12 with a gallery that features an exhibition of beer cans + the designers who created them.



Artists: Tyler Cristobal, Andrea Carrillo Iglesias, + Mother Sponge. pic.twitter.com/7nh4OlazFr — Societe Brewing (@SocieteBrewing) September 8, 2021

One uniquely local take on design in San Diego’s deep craft-beer scene – a can exhibit at Societe Brewing Company in Kearny Mesa. It features the work of Mother Sponge, the local design studio behind the Societe brand.

In-person events will take place at the Mingei, the Athenaeum in La Jolla, San Diego Made Factory, the Gaslamp and more.

Events in Spanish include publisher and editor Alejandro Cartagena, in a virtual talk at 9 a.m. Friday.

Most of the events are free, but three bike tours – focusing on local design discoveries, spaces and public art that celebrate the LGBTQ community and modern architecture – require a fee, starting at $20.

This year for @sddesignweek (Sept 8-12) drop into (insta accounts) @thehillstreetcountryclub in Oceanside or @youbelongheresd in City Heights to experience immersive Augmented Reality installations for @thehouseofresilience pic.twitter.com/g0Rf8yUVBF — Liberals want me quiet (@LiberalsQuiet) September 1, 2021

The San Diego-Tijuana region is one of two finalists to be named World Design Capital in 2024. The designation recognizes cities for their effective use of design to drive economic, social, cultural, and environmental development.

Moscow also is in the running. Valencia, Spain will serve as the 2022 site. Mexico City held the honor in 2018.