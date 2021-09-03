The Mingei Museum in Balboa Parks reopens after a three-year renovation. Photo by Chris Stone

Access, art and architecture.

Mingei International Museum Director and CEO Rob Sidner said those “three essential and interrelated components” drove the three-year renovation that will be revealed Friday as the venue, which specializes in folk art, reopens to the public.

“We are confident that the new Mingei will be a cultural anchor in Balboa Park and a source of inspiration for the San Diego region and our national and international visitors,” Sidner said.

That “cultural anchor” includes exhibitions and new commissioned artworks, including “Global Spirit – Folk Art from the Ted Cohen Collection” and “Humble Spirit – Priceless Art,” both drawn from the museum’s collection, gathered around the world.

Admission for the opening weekend, through Labor Day, is free, and patrons who tour the museum, in the park’s 1915 Spanish Colonial building, the “House of Charm,” will enjoy:

An additional 10,000 square feet of exhibition and programming space.

A new theater, education center, bistro, store and coffee bar.

Niki de Saint Phalle’s mosaic sculpture “Nikigator,” which once again will welcome park visitors, and

Site-specific commissions — by Petra Blaisse, Claudy Jongstra, Christina Kim and Jennifer Luce in collaboration with A. Zahner/Zahner.

This Sunday, September 5 we're excited to host Family Sunday in our new Education Center! This event is for all ages to get creative and guest artist, Jessica Findley, will be helping us make a giant outdoor mobile.



Learn more https://t.co/C863rYDY21#ThingsToDoSD pic.twitter.com/j4bUuDEJiK — mingeimuseum (@MingeiMuseum) August 31, 2021

Five years ago, Mingei officials commissioned Luce, an architect, and founder and principal of LUCE et studio, to lead a renovation and expansion project focused on accessibility and functionality, while displaying “Mingei’s commitment to art, craft and design.”

To achieve that, Luce said in a Mingei “Transformation Teatime,” her team shaped a space that could serve as the right backdrop for exhibiting “simple things that turn into wonderful things.”

Friday’s reopening kicks off a monthlong celebration to include the second annual San Diego Design Week, hands-on art activities, performances in the galleries and theater, and building tours and artist lectures.

After the weekend, admission to the second-level galleries will be $14 for adults, $10 for seniors and members of the military and free for children under age 18.

Meanwhile, Mingei officials continue to pursue a fundraising campaign to cover the $55 million cost of the transformation. After raising nearly $47 million, they have roughly $8 million to go.

The Mingei collects, preserves and exhibits “Art of the World, Art of the People,” including folk art, craft and design from all eras and cultures.

Potter and professor Martha Longenecker established the museum in 1978 to honor anonymous crafts people from ancient times to the present.