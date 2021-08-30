The long-anticipated Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park will open on Nov. 26 during the scaled-down in-person pop culture convention in the fall.

The nonprofit San Diego Comic Convention announced last week that renovation of the historic Federal Building at Pan American Plaza in the park is underway.

“We are eager to begin renovation on the old Federal Building and are excited to join the other esteemed museums in what is often regarded as the cultural heart of San Diego,” said David Glanzer of Comic-Con.

The museum will allow the public to view a variety of exhibits connected to comics and pop culture while serving as a meeting place for the fan community.

“Comic-Con may be a San Diego institution, but people from around the world have eagerly anticipated this year-round home to celebrate the popular arts they love,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

“With the museum’s construction underway, we’re closer than ever to welcoming a global audience to get a taste of the Comic-Con experience in the middle of our City’s crown jewel, Balboa Park,” he added.

The November opening is for the first phase of the museum plan, with a full opening expected next July. Glazner said the pandemic had delayed fundraising for the project and promised that the museum would continue to evolve over several years.

Among the areas opening in November is the $175,000 Cox Innovation Lab, which will showcase innovation and technology in an educational setting for local youth.

The Federal Building, constructed in 1935, originally served as a hall to house U.S. government exhibits during the California Pacific International Exposition,