The historic Spreckels Organ Pavilion at night. Photo by Bob Lang

The Spreckels Organ Society opens the 33rd San Diego International Organ Festival Monday at Balboa Park with Vivaldi and more.

The free festival continues at the Spreckel Organ Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. every Monday through Oct. 25.

Program in the coming weeks include, on Sept. 27, Wagner, Bach, Rachmaninoff and Schumann, while Oct. 4 focuses on jazz.

The fest includes two special evenings, with ticketing required for one, and a shift to Saturday for the other.

The Beer and Wine Festival returns on Sept. 6 – arrive early for the 5:30 p.m. start – with cocktails and tapas, followed by a Labor Day concert, with covers of classic rock hits by Pink Floyd, Van Halen and Deep Purple. Admission for the beer and wine fest is $55.

Then there’s the pre-Halloween Open-Air Silent Movie Night on Oct. 30.

“We’re creating enchanted musical experiences ready to awaken the senses and enliven the spirit,” said Raúl Prieto Ramírez, artistic director of the organ society.