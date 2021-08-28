A Mexican flag flies as lawmakers cut the ribbon for the nine new internationalhouses in Balboa Park. Courtesy of Sen. Toni Atkins’ office

San Diego lawmakers and cultural volunteers cut the ribbon on Saturday to commemorate the addition of nine new international cottages in the park.

The colorful cottages are maintained by the House of Pacific Relations, a consortium that represents 33 cultures with the goal of encouraging multicultural goodwill and understanding.”

The houses added are Chamorros, Colombia, India, Mexico, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Philippines and Turkey. They will be open every Saturday and Sunday.

“These nine new additions to Balboa Park’s House of Pacific Relations International Cottages demonstrate a spirit of understanding, tolerance and goodwill among the many multicultural and ethnic groups represented throughout San Diego,” said state Senate President Toni Atkins.

“Two years ago, I ensured that our state budget provided $400,000 to help complete the permanent homes for nine new nations and cultures. By opening the doors to these cottages, we further open a world of compassion, and a place where people can see themselves represented in the heart of our city.”

Mayor Todd Gloria called the expanded international showcase “another great investment in our city’s crown jewel — one that will invite more people to the park and highlights the beauty in our city’s diversity.”

The original houses were first built in 1935 during the California Pacific International Exposition as part of a plan to promote tourism and support the economy in San Diego.