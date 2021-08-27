There’s a lot of music in the great outdoors this weekend. One choice option – the Carlsbad Music Festival. Photo credit: @CarlsbadMusicFestival, via Facebook

Music days, parade days, throwback days – you get them all this hot San Diego weekend – and mostly outdoors to boot.

The Carlsbad Music Festival kicks off its three-day run at 4 p.m. Friday. Nearly 30 artists take the stage over the course of the fest, with Mattson 2, Calder Quartet, Amadou Fall, Parque de Cometas and Vakoum up on Friday. Come out at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Art of Elan and Trouble in the Wind. At 1 p.m. Sunday, see Nathan & Jessie, Shane Hall and Sunny War. Michael’s by the Sea, 2775 Carlsbad Blvd, serves as the fest hub. Online, one-day passes start at $21, while a full pass costs $59. Prices rise at the door. Proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours, is required.

For the first of our weekend throwbacks, Stewart Copeland, drummer and founder of the ’80s megaband the Police, performs at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park at at Embarcadero Marina Park South. The world-premiere concert, “Police Deranged for Orchestra” offers up Copeland on drums, three singers and a guitarist, as they join with the San Diego Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fireworks follow the show – admission starts at $50.

But how about taking the wayback machine to the ’60s? The Old Globe Theatre makes it happen with Hair, its revival of the counterculture, hippie-era musical. There’s limited ticket availability this weekend, but the show continues through Oct. 3. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests are required at the theater too.

Lakeside hosts the Western Days parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, as more than 100 entrants – including equestrians, honorees, businesses and kids’ floats – take to the route down Woodside Avenue, from Winter Gardens Boulevard. Want to show some love to some 2020-21 heroes too? That’s the parade theme – a big thank you to health care workers.

Portraits of Music provides the tunes at 6 p.m. Saturday for an open-air picnic on the lawn at One Paseo in Carmel Valley. There will be featured bites and sips – including Harland Brewing beers and local wines – as well. A spot on the lawn is free, but some of the refreshments will cost you.

The final throwback? Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy bring back the ’90s and the aughts to Petco Park at 5:30 p.m. Sunday with the Hella Mega Tour. Aptly named, as each band had at least one mega album, though Green Day paces the trio with the monster sellers “Dookie” and “American Idiot.” Tickets start at $65.50, with resale options available too.