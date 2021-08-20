The New Children’s Museum satellite facility in Del Mar. Courtesy of the museum

The New Children’s Museum on Friday opened a 2,000-square-foot satellite facility in Del Mar Plaza to bring “art, creativity and play” to North County.

“This is one of the most exciting and ambitious projects The New Children’s Museum has embarked upon,” said Caroline Perry, chair of the museum’s board. “Opening a satellite location will enable the museum to amplify its efforts to bring art, creativity and play to more children and families throughout San Diego County.”

The “Art + Play Space” features a smaller version of the popular installation Wobbleland by San Diego artist Marisol Rendón. A giant kitchen sink with soft larger-than-life fruit and vegetable sculptures introduce young children to art in an immersive and playful manner.

“As supporters of the arts and arts-based organizations, we’re thrilled to welcome The New Children’s Museum,” said Marc and Patty Brutten, owners of Del Mar Plaza and longtime supporters of the downtown museum. “Their Art + Play Space will offer a creative experience that will appeal to local residents as well as children and families from all over North County.”

The space will provide children the opportunity to create their own impromptu art, as well as formal classes and workshops starting in the fall. The museum also plans to host artist talks, birthday parties, camps and other events in the space.

The satellite space on the second level of the Del Mar Plaza is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $10, with children under 2 free.