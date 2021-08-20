A view of San Diego Bay on both sides of the Coronado bridge. Photo credit: @usa.portofsandiego, via Facebook

Don’t miss a rare opportunity for a panoramic view this San Diego weekend, nor a chance to thank our military for their hard work and dedication. Love your brews, books and bow-wows too? You are covered, my friend.

Love the arts, books and the outdoors? Hit the Flower Fields in Carlsbad for Stellaluna. The New Village Arts production features children from the theater’s training program performing a play based on Carlsbad author Janell Cannon’s story of a little lost bat. Tickets, at $10, remain for the 7 p.m. Saturday show.

The exhibit for artist Jacob Rochester, whose watercolors are often inspired by sports and pop culture, enters its final week at Swish Projects, 2902 El Cajon Blvd., in North Park. The gallery schedules appointments for viewing online. Rochester’s clients include Apple, Nike, Beats by Dre and the NBA.

The free San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books, a virtual affair, returns for its fifth year. The single-day virtual festival, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, includes authors and illustrators John Grisham, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Ziggy Marley.

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce hosts “Operation Appreciation” at 11 a.m. Saturday in appreciation for local service members and their families. Active-duty military from Camp Pendleton and other local bases may enjoy live entertainment, free food and a fun zone for children. The street fair takes place on Pier View Way, east of North Coast Highway.

This year the action at TwainFest, at 11 a.m. Saturday, shifts to Heritage County Park in Old Town. The 12th annual event brings literary lights – not just Mark Twain – to life, as actors give readings by authors such as Lewis Carroll, Robert Louis Stevenson and Paul Lawrence Dunbar. Kids can step into the world of Twain and Alice in Wonderland too, via puppets, “Tom Sawyer’s Fence Painting” and the “Mad Hatters Tea Party.” The free event requires online reservations.

The Barks & Brews Fest returns with more than 15 breweries and eats for human and pups alike. Dogs both small and large may run free in the unleashed area, or enter pet contests and listen to “puppy-minded music.” Maybe “Who Let the Dogs Out?” Head to Embarcadero Marina Park North at 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $35.

Locals can cross the San Diego-Coronado Bridge on foot or bike only twice a year. One of those times is Sunday’s Bike the Bay The 25-mile trek leads riders from Embarcadero Marina Park South, across the bridge, through the South Bay and back. The leisurely ride – it’s not a race – sets off at 7 a.m. with an entry fee of $65.