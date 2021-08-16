The San Diego Repertory Theatre returns to live shows in October. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Rep

San Diego Repertory Theatre plans a fall return to live shows, opening the season with a play inspired by the literary classic, The Grapes of Wrath.

Sam Woodhouse said the company is welcoming fans back to the Lyceum Theatre “with our hands and hearts wide open” following the pandemic pause on in-person productions.

The Rep’s 46th season begins on Oct. 7 with Mother Road, a take on John Steinbeck’s masterpiece about the Joads, a family laid low by the Depression.

In Octavio Solis’ drama, the only surviving descendant of the family is a Mexican-American man who reverses the Joads’ journey and heads back to Oklahoma. The show continues through Oct. 31.

The remainder of the season, concluding in October 2022, includes:

She the People, a sketch comedy by Chicago’s Second City troupe, Nov. 18-Dec. 5.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, a Tony-winner based on the best-selling novel, Jan. 6-30.

The Great Khan, about a teen who stumbles upon 13th century warrior and empire builder Genghis Khan, March 7-27.

In Every Generation, follows a Jewish family’s Passover celebrations, past (way back), present and future, May 26-June 19.

Twelfth Night, a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy, July 28-Aug. 21.

Isaac Asimov Grandmaster Funk, a fantasy by the Rep’s Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza, Sept. 8-Oct. 2.

The theater did not release details about the final show, to be directed by Woodhouse, or the dates of its run.