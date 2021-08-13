Stunning sculptures return to Imperial Beach. But not for long. Photo credit: @IBSunandSeaFestival via Facebook

Whether you favor temporary art on the water or a certain fruit that makes you pucker, the South Bay is the place to be this San Diego weekend. Find dance and our region’s favorite beverage while you’re out and about too.

What’s more fleeting than sand art? Not much, but it’s incredible while it lasts. Imperial Beach has become well known for attracting artists who make masterpieces on the beach. Come out at 10 a.m. Friday as notable crafters I.B. Posse set to work on something they call “Sandcastle City” at Portwood Pier Plaza. How big will it be? Try two stories.

While they labor away, people can come out for activities, such as Kids-n-Kastles at Dunes Park from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Sculpting continues through the week, and viewers can enjoy the work-in-progress or the final product, due to be finished Wednesday, through next weekend.

Legoland California marks the 10th anniversary of Ninjago at the Carlsbad park with ninja heroes from the long-running animated series. Enjoy Ninjago The Ride, snapping a pic with character faves and, of course, ninja-themed activities. The fun begins Friday and continues through Sept. 5. Admission starts at $95.

Join us for this one-weekend-only summer celebration at ARTS DISTRICT #LibertyStation with new work by #SanDiego #theatre artists: Blindspot Collective, SD Black Artist Collective, Jesca Prudencio & Optika Moderna. Sign up for alerts & get the deets here: https://t.co/STOJXn6iR6 pic.twitter.com/qlLIzl54w1 — La Jolla Playhouse (@ljplayhouse) August 5, 2021

City Ballet of San Diego has a free treat for fans at 7 p.m. Friday at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre in Rolando. Dancers from the company’s three-week Summer Intensive program show their stuff at the hour-long showcase. It’s first-come, first-served, so plan to be there early, and masks will be required.

Shows, after such a long hiatus, continue to ramp up, by the way – see a San Diego Music Awards showcase at the Casbah Friday, and on Saturday, double stuff – Rebelution at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista and Cypress Hill at San Diego State’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre.

On Saturday, Chula Vista celebrates the lemon, a throwback to when citrus orchards could be found throughout San Diego. Hit Third Avenue at 10 a.m. for the free Lemon Festival, perhaps in your best yellow duds. Dare to enter the lemon-pie eating contest, try lemon-infused everything, stroll the art walk and listen to tunes on the stage at Davidson Street.

La Jolla Playhouse brings Pop-Up WOW to the North Promenade at Liberty Station for the weekend, with four short, Playhouse-commissioned projects. They include “Get on Board” by the San Diego Black Artist Collective and “Optika Piñata” by Optika Moderna, in partnership with The New Children’s Museum. The outdoor free shows start at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Beer and sausage and it’s not even October? Yes, please. Sommerfest2021 offers beer and bite pairings from local merchants and music on two stages at 4 p.m. Saturday at the German American Societies in El Cajon. A full-access pass nets you all the tasty goodness, while $10 secures you the sausage sans suds.