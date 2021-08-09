A Coronado Playhouse rehearsal in 2019. Photo credit: @coronado.playhouse, via Facebook

Coronado Playhouse’s 2022 season, with six productions – three of them San Diego premieres – will open this winter with The SpongeBob Musical.

The season – with four musicals, a drama, a comedy and two cabaret shows – begins Jan. 14.

The playhouse will welcome five returning directors and three making their debuts. Also in the works for Summer 2022 is a festival of staged readings by BIPOC playwrights.

The season’s lineup (most performances take place at 7 or 8 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday):

The SpongeBob Musical – Jan. 24-Feb. 20

Murder on the Orient Express – March 18-April 16

Ain’t Misbehavin’ – May 20-June 19

Two Gentlemen Rock Verona – July 15-Aug. 7

Hands on a Hardbody – Sept. 2-Oct. 9

Big Fish – Nov. 4-Dec. 11

The cabaret shows, include “Love Songs from Berlin to Dylan,” Oct. 14-16, and the season-ending Holiday fest, Dec. 16-18.

Renewals for existing season ticket holders begin Aug. 23, while new subscriptions become available Oct. 11.

Single tickets go on public sale Nov. 22. Theater shows cost from $24-30, while cabaret performances are $20.