Fern Street Circus kicks off its annual Neighborhood Tour Sunday at Bay Terrace Community Park, with seven additional dates throughout August.

The series of free afternoon performances at San Diego neighborhood parks includes professional circus artists alongside students from Fern Street Circus’s after-school program in City Heights.

The circus, in partnership with the City of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department, San Diego Parks Foundation and San Diego County’s Live Well San Diego program, will host shows in several communities, including San Ysidro, Linda Vista, Southcrest, Barrio Logan and City Heights.

Each performance, at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, include dancers from Maraya Performing Arts, as well as food, arts and crafts and more.

The 2021 theme, “Come Out! Come Out!” celebrates the “new abnormal” of life following the unprecedented year of battling COVID-19.

Bilingual ringmaster Memo Mendez, leads the show, with live music, juggling, clowning, walks on the tightwire, puppetry and more.

“After the challenges of the past year, we are thrilled to be back out in the community and sharing the magic of circus to bring people of all ages, cultures and languages together,” said the circus’ executive director John Highkin.

After Sunday, the circus’ remaining August dates, with all shows at 2 p.m., are:

Aug. 14 – Penn Athletic Field, 2555 Dusk Drive

Aug. 15 – Southcrest Recreation Center, 4149 Newton Ave.

Aug. 21 – Linda Vista Recreation Center, 7064 Levant St.

Aug. 22 – Willie Henderson Sports Complex, 1035 South 45th St.

Aug. 28 – Cesar Chavez Community Center, 455 Sycamore Road

Aug. 29 – City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.