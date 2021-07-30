The East Village Block Party is just one of the options for a good community fest this weekend. Photo credit: EastVillageSD, via Instagram

Step outdoors to enjoy the country life or celebrate a new San Diego cultural event. There’s always a brush with history or watching a comedian shape his show right in front of your eyes. Or how about a flashback to the ’60s? It’s all happening this San Diego weekend.

Coronado marks a milestone for the community Friday with the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park. The free event, at 9:30 a.m., features live music along with an appearance by artist Christopher Slatoff, who created the park’s bronze sculpture, “Sheltering Wings.” The 3.7-acre park opened July 5, 1996.

The Ramona Country Fair begins a three-day run at noon Friday – and it’s a special one, the 50th annual fair. See barrel racing and mutton busting, along with the Hole in the Wall Gang, the Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society and Simple Man, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. There’s rides and carnival games too. Head to the Ramona Outdoor Community Center, 431 Aqua Lane. Go for one day for $10, or get a weekend pass for $25.

Cosplay, Ramona Country Fair style, as knights face off. Photo credit: Ramona Country Fair

La Jolla Playhouse welcomes Hasan Minhaj – The Daily Show alum who then starred in the Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning Netflix show Patriot Act. Join in this weekend as he workshops “Experiment Time,” preparing new material for his new one-man show. He performs at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are limited, but start at $39.

Julian’s breweries and wineries step up at 11 a.m. Saturday as the Julian Chamber of Commerce hosts its sixth “Sip of Julian.” Enjoy not just sips, but small bites too at 10 venues, including Blue Door Winery, Calico Cidery and Julian Beer Company. Pick up maps and logo glasses starting at 10 a.m. at Town Hall, 2129 Main St. Tickets cost $35.

The API Initiative hosts the first-ever Filipino-American Friendship Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday. The free family event features dance, food and art at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier.

Bounce to two downtown San Diego favorites Saturday for these free community fests:

The East Village Block Party, on J Street, from 7th to 10th avenues, opens up at 10 a.m. See live bands and D.J.s on two stages and enjoy food-truck eats. If you’re so inclined, head right in to see the Padres at Petco Park at 5:40 p.m.

But you might prefer Marine Band San Diego’s Summer Concert, so scamper off to Little Italy’s Piazza della Famigilia, at 6 p.m. for the tunes.

See some space-age history at the San Diego Air and Space Museum at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Apollo 15 50th anniversary celebration. What did the crew accomplish? Just a trip to the moon. The event features a panel discussion with commander Col. David R. Scott and flight director Gerry Griffin.

How about a Boomer Verzuz? It’s a matchup of the cover bands at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Solana Beach as the Belly Up presents “Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” featuring tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash. Tickets in advance cost $23, but $26 at the door for this 21-and-up show.