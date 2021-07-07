The Mighty Untouchable will conclude the concert series on Sept. 12

The popular, free “Sundown Sunday” concerts return to Civita Park this summer, with variety rock band Breez’n kicking off the series on July 18.

The outdoor concerts run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater, located at the intersection of Civita Boulevard and Russell Park Way in Mission Valley. Guests may bring blankets, beach chairs and picnics or purchase meals from assembled food trucks.

Breez’n is a variety rock band that plays smooth jazz, R&B, disco, tropical and classic rock hits from the 1960s through 1980s, as well as music by contemporary artists.

The Full Strength Funk Band will take the stage on Aug. 1, bringing its playlist that spans the decades from the classic funk tunes of the ‘70s to the dance hits of today. Full Strength Funk is known for a full band section, sweet harmonies, Latin percussion and a tight rhythm section.

Liquid Blue, an acclaimed cover band that has performed in more than 100 countries, will perform at Civita Park on Aug. 22. The band’s awards include “America’s Best Dance Band” at the National Music Awards, “Best Cover Band” at the San Diego Music Awards, “Pop Album of the Year” at the Los Angeles Music Awards, “Best Rock Band” by the San Diego Reader and a Guinness World Record.

The Mighty Untouchables are scheduled on Sept. 12. This multi-cultural mix of musicians and singers entertain throughout the world, playing everything from Motown to classic rock, along with Latin, country, current pop hits, and much more.

The Sundown Sunday concert series is sponsored by the Civita community. For information on the community and updates on the concert series, visit www.civitalife.com