The top of “Orpheus,” a sculpture donaated to the city of Encinitas.

Encinitas Friends of the Arts has donated the first piece of public art, “Orpheus,” to the city as part of the Sculpture Installation Program.

The 22-foot kinetic sculpture, by artist Jeffery Laudenslager, can be viewed in downtown Encinitas at 1134 S. Coast Hwy.

The artwork has been on loan to the city since 2018. Two years ago, Encinitas Friends of the Arts began a fundraising campaign to acquire the artwork. The organization was able to do so on April 22.

The soaring sculpture, made from titanium and stainless steel, was created by Laudenslager, whose work has been featured in galleries throughout the region and the state. It’s also been included in exhibits abroad, from Switzerland to South Korea.

He has described his work as “kinetic sculpture that consists of geometric shapes which are joined and balanced so that wind alone will activate them.”

The sculpture, according to Encinitas Friends of the Arts, “stands at a point where it welcomes all to our city.” They hope also that it serves as “a model for opportunities to incorporate art work throughout our community.”