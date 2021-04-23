Jazz and comedy take over the Quartyard this weekend. Photo credit: @QuartyardSD, via Facebook

Two classics take center stage this San Diego weekend as we shift to a more balanced pandemic life in which we get out more and live a little. Meanwhile, arts and activism blend in a community and a theater event.

Chicano Park Day mostly shifts to a virtual affair, in the celebration’s return after the pandemic wiped out their 50th anniversary last year. San Diego State shows its support by hosting a Zoom stream at 6 p.m. Friday of Singing Our Way to Freedom, by San Diego filmmaker Paul Espinoza. The documentary, about Ramon “Chunky Sanchez,” depicts the life of the San Diego musician and activist who wrote “Chicano Park Samba.”

In addition, check out Facebook for commemorations of the political activism and art that led to the park’s famous murals. There’s also an in-person 3 p.m. fundraiser Saturday at Copal y Tierra, 2076 Logan Ave., to support art in the community.

SAVE THE DATE: Hamlet: On the Radio begins this Friday, April 23 on Shakespeare's birthday airing on @KPBS! Check out all of the air times and information here: https://t.co/bhus170Xwj pic.twitter.com/ALSFqduQov — The Old Globe (@TheOldGlobe) April 21, 2021

Playwrights Project’s annual collaboration with San Diego State, “Beyond Prison Walls,” continues at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The short plays, written by alumni of the project’s “Out of the Yard” program, for those who are incarcerated, will be performed via Zoom by SDSU students. A conversation with the writers, some of them from Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa, follows each free performance. Reserve tickets online.

Family dynamics stressing you out? Well, Hamlet is always there to put things in perspective. Tune in to KPBS 89.5 FM at 7 p.m. Friday as the Old Globe premieres the first half of Hamlet: On the Radio. The theater based the new audio production of Shakespeare’s tragedy on the 2017 summer staging, with star Grantham Coleman returning in the title role. Listen to the second half at 7 p.m. Saturday. More airings are set for May and June. The play also can be streamed on KPBS’ app.

Socially distanced events have returned at the Quartyard, East Village’s outdoor party space. There’s two choices this weekend – on Friday enjoy live jazz from Nu Moods. On Saturday, try Riff City Comedy’s Jazz & Comedy Night, with Chris Fairbanks from Comedy Central. Both shows start at 6:30 p.m. Admission Friday costs $10, while Saturday tickets cost $50.

Buy or pick ’em – it’s up to you. @carlsbadstrawberrycompany, via Facebook

San Diego Opera sets up in the Pechanga Arena parking lot again this weekend, repeating the drive-through opera experience they created in response to the pandemic. The spring season begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with “One Amazing Night,” a concert of arias and duets. At the same time Sunday, enjoy the first of four performances of The Barber of Seville. Admission to the Sports Arena costs $100 a car for the concert and $200 for Barber.

It’s not just the flowers in bloom – strawberries are ripe for the pickin’ too. Do it yourself at the Carlsbad Strawberry Co., 1050 Cannon Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission – $10, while kids under 5 are free and they can enjoy mazes and games too.