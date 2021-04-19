SoCal Taco Fest will return to Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego on Oct. 23, following a year without the popular food and drink event due to COVID-19 closures, the organizers announced Monday.

The festival will bring back many of the highlights which have helped make the event a perennial sell-out, starting with 25 of the top taco restaurants in Southern California, a lineup of national and local music acts headlined this year by Flo Rida, live Lucha Libre wrestling by the Baja Stars, Chihuahua races, a beauty pageant, the Del Real Foods Culinary Stage and the Corralejo Margarita Cantina with a live DJ and custom-crafted margaritas.

General admission tickets are $30 and include entrance to the festival and all entertainment. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $125, which include a dedicated VIP gate entrance, four beverage tickets, VIP bar, complimentary taco and nacho bar, VIP viewing lounge, front-row access to the music stage and private executive restrooms.

The event is 21+. Find more details at https://socaltacofest.com/.

–City News Service