The Siege of Kobane (Turkey‐Syria), 2014, chromogenic print, by Ismail Ferdous. Collection of the Kiyosato Museum of Photographic Arts. Photo credit: Courtesy

The Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park marks its reopening on Friday with two exhibitions – a return engagement and a celebration of young talent.

The new exhibition, “Beginnings, Forever,” based on the collections of the Kiyosato Museum of Photographic Arts, presents more than 150 works by emerging artists made before they turned 35.

All the contemporary works in the show derive from “Young Portfolio,” an annual competition at the Kiyosato Museum in Hokuto in Japan.

The museum acquires pieces for its permanent collection every year thanks to the contest. To date, 6,253 artworks by 804 people from 46 countries are now in the permanent collection.

Artists represented in “Beginnings, Forever” include Edward Weston, Robert Frank, Irving Penn, Shomei Tomatsu, Berenice Abbot, Keizo Kitajima, Hisae Imai, Ismail Ferdous and Ken Kitano.

The “dozens of voices represented,” said MOPA executive director and chief curator Deborah Klochko, demonstrates that artists “at a young age were told they had what it takes to be part of a museum’s collection.”

Meanwhile, the exhibition “Illusion: The Magic of Motion,” an exploration of how motion in stills and video came to be through scientific and artistic discovery, also returns to MOPA.

Visitors will have the chance to explore how eyes perceive motion through pieces that look at the invention of cinema, and even, at shadow puppets.

For spring/summer, MOPA’s hours will be from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The museum maintains a pay-what-you-wish policy.