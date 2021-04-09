Haven’t traveled for a while? Live vicariously – watch grey whales pass through San Diego on their 10,000-mile migration along the Pacific Coast. Photo by Chris Stone

As of Wednesday, restaurants, movie theaters, breweries, gyms and more can increase capacity. What are you going to do now that San Diego’s in the pandemic orange tier? We’ve got some re-openings for you and outdoor options too.

Enjoy the latest Balboa Park re-opening Friday as the Fleet Science Center returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. They offer the premiere of “Design Zone,” an exhibit revealing the secrets behind the work of video game developers, music producers, roller coaster designers and more. Admission – $22.

The Casbah has relied on its Twitch channel to bring you live music over the past year. Nice, yes, but live and in-person, SO much better. They reopen to the public, with live

DJs, cocktails and food at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The venue also will be open on Thursdays until COVID-19 restrictions are further lifted. Masks are a must.

The most famous Balboa Park attraction, the San Diego Zoo, closes out its “Mission: Spring Adventure” Sunday. The event features live music, roaming entertainers, conservation lessons and special spring eats. Admission – $62 for adults, $52 for children.

The World of Orchids show brings exotics to the San Diego Botanic Garden. Photo credit: @SDBotanic Garden, via Facebook.

There’s the zoo, but if you opt to see creatures by sea, you’d better hurry. It’s almost a wrap on winter whale season. Hornblower Cruises continues the whale-spotting tours this weekend and next. You might spy gray, minke and fin whales, and even pods of dolphins. All aboard must stay outdoors due to COVID-19. Admission – on Fridays, $45, and weekends, $50.

Of course, there’s catching much smaller fish too, and Sweetwater Authority reservoirs in Spring Valley and Alpine have opened for the season. At Sweetwater Reservoir, fish Saturday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $5 a day. At Loveland Reservoir, throw those lines for free daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A reminder: The state requires fishing licenses at both reservoirs for those 16 and older.

If you prefer flora to fauna, turn to the San Diego Botanic Garden’s World of Orchids show through May 2. The garden’s artist-in-residence and creative director for the exhibit, René van Rems, will design a new display for each of the five weeks of the show. In addition, see the garden’s new 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, which opened last year as a $6.5 million addition to the site. Admission – $18.

Suds, surfing, shopping – that’s a lot of goodness in one go. Mix it altogether at noon Saturday when Duck Foot Brewing and Urban Surf 4 Kids hosts a Reef & Rip Curl pop-up shop featuring sandals, apparel and wetsuits at the Miramar brewery, 8920 Kenamar Drive. Better yet – proceeds support surf therapy and mentoring for foster youth.