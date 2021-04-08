The work of Troy Lamarr Chew II. Photo credit: parkergallery.com

A series of UC San Diego guests lecturers will focus on diversity, gender, class and culture over the coming weeks, starting at noon Friday.

The UCSD Visual Arts department on Friday hosts Troy Lamarr Chew II, who “explores the legacy of the African Diaspora and its reverberations throughout American culture.”

“The highly skilled realist,” according to UCSD, “looks methodically at systems of coded communication and how this is translated and mistranslated” in the African Diaspora and the mainstream.’

The lectures can be viewed via YouTube.

In the coming weeks, presentations include:

April 16, 5 p.m. – Garrett Bradley, a New York City filmmaker who uses narrative, documentary, and experimental modes to address race, class, family, social justice, Southern culture and the history of film in the U.S.

April 30, Noon – Dr. Jillian Hernandez, an educator and curator, whose inspirations come from Black and Latinx life and imagination. She seeks to challenge how working-class bodies, sexualities, and cultural practices “are policed through gendered tropes of deviancy and respectability.”

May 13, 5 p.m. – Angela Washko aims to tell “complex and unconventional stories about the media we consume from unusual perspectives.” She founded The Council on Gender Sensitivity and Behavioral Awareness in World of Warcraft, the online video game.

May 28, Noon – Patrick Martinez’s work includes mixed media landscape paintings and neon sign pieces, in an effort to “evoke place and socio-economic position, memorialize leaders and activists, and document the threats posed to black and brown youth by law enforcement.”