Skyride at SeaWorld San Diego. Courtesy of the theme park

Good news for thrill-seekers: SeaWorld San Diego said Thursday it will reopen its rides and roller coasters as a theme park on Monday, April 12.

Under California’s theme park regulations, the park and rides will have limited capacity, health and safety measures in place, including markings for physical distancing in queue lines and modified seating to maintain physical distancing and hand sanitizer available at the entrance and exit of all rides.

SeaWorld will continue to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screenings.

To give guests ample space for a physically distanced visit, the number of date-specific tickets and reservations available each day are limited and must be purchased online and in advance of each visit to manage capacity.

SeaWorld San Diego is now open daily as an accredited zoo and aquarium and guests can safely spread out across more than 100 acres of expansive open-air grounds, with limited capacity and reservations.

Guests can also visit penguins, sharks, belugas, and northern sea otters at the animal exhibits, learn about dolphins and sea lions at live educational presentations, and at at the Seven Seas Food Festival.

Annual Pass Members get unlimited admission and Fun Card Holders can visit the park all of 2021** and must make a reservation prior to arrival.

“We’re delighted to bring back some of the best thrill and family rides that San Diego has to offer. Our guests have been eager for SeaWorld to re-open rides, and we are looking forward to providing these exciting experiences to our guests,” said Park President Marilyn Hannes. “Safety is our number one priority, and as we’ve been fortunate to already be open and operating as a zoo, we’ve already implemented significant safety enhancements for our guests.”

Some of the thngs visitors can do at the park include:

Rides and Roller Coasters

The Electric Eel, the tallest, fastest roller coaster in San Diego will provide long-awaited thrills to adrenaline junkies. Riders will drop from heights of 150 feet while getting boosted 60 mph forward and backward through looping twists and an inverted heartline roll.

Families will soon be able to swing high and low on Tentacle Twirl, ride the skies swinging back and forth on Octarock, and drop or dip on Sea Dragon Drop, a child-sized shot-n-drop tower.

Sesame Street Bay of Play

The laughter and learning of Sesame Street come to life at Sesame Street Bay of Play where the whole family can spend time having safe fun together. Families can participate in new experiences including the ALL-NEW R is for Rescue animal education presentation featuring Sesame Street friends, Elmo and Abby Cadabby, as they sing, dance, and learn all about animals.

Seven Seas Food Festival

For those who like to sip, savor, and sample in a safe way, the popular Seven Seas Food Festival continues through May 2. The fan-favorite event runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, serving more than 125 flavors from around the world with live music performances stationed throughout the park.

Starting April 12, southern California residents can purchase a SoCal Resident Pass for only $9 a month which includes unlimited visits** for twelve months and 50% off parking. Please visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/tickets for more details.

To learn more about SeaWorld San Diego’s enhanced health and safety measures and what guests can expect when they arrive at the park, they can visit www.seaworldsandiego.com/safety.

For the latest information on hours of operation for SeaWorld San Diego visit www.seaworldsandiego.com or https://www.facebook.com/seaworldsandiego.