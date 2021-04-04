Ongoing work at the Balboa Art Conservation Center. @BalboaArtConservationCenter, via Facebook

The Balboa Art Conservation Center received $25,000 to bolster a conservation fellowship program as organizers shift to a focus on diversity and inclusion.

The program is one of 121 selected last month to receive funding from The Conrad Prebys Foundation in San Diego.

The one-year fellowships support the training of the next generation of art conservators, as students prepare for a full-time career in the field.

The center secured the additional funding to support the program’s growth, while providing a livable stipend for the incoming fellow.

“The support from the Conrad Prebys Foundation comes at a time when the Balboa Art Conservation Center has made a commitment to shift into a model that fully supports diversity and inclusion,” said Leticia Gomez Franco, the center’s executive director. “The funds will allow (us) to build a proper foundation and strengthen our fellowship program to benefit communities historically underrepresented in the field, ensuring that intentional inclusion is built into the organization’s long-term vision.”

Tony Cortes, board chair of The Conrad Prebys Foundation, said Prebys saw education as “a catalyst” for many of his successes.

“He would be ecstatic to see the foundation supporting organizations that inspire a love of learning and promote advancement opportunities within our region,” Cortes said.

Applications for the 2021 Paper Conservation Fellowship, also funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, are available on the conservation center’s website.

They are due April 20. The fellowship begins in September.