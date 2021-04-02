The Rosin Box Project, a San Diego contemporary ballet company, moved to Liberty Station in March. Photo credit: @therosinboxproject, via Facebook

The Rosin Box Project, a San Diego contemporary ballet company, has stepped into a new home at the Dorothea Laub Dance Place at Liberty Station.

The company moved into the Point Loma facility’s Arts District last month, ahead of its slate of summer performances.

“We are so grateful to our community’s generous support, and our board and staff know that making a home in Liberty Station is the right move,” says Thom Dancy, the company’s managing director. “We are thrilled to utilize the resources on campus to expand the scope of our work like never before.”

Having a studio also will facilitate the project’s plans for its upcoming summer season, which includes a promenade theater event in July, and a weekend of new

contemporary works in August.

Both shows will be available for online viewing, with plans in place to accommodate a limited number of audience members, adhering to public health guidelines.

The company also hopes to expand its reach in education by offering adult classes from its new home studio, both virtually and as in-person hybrid classes when allowed.

In addition to its new home, the project announced last month that it was the recipient of funding from the Conrad Prebys Foundation. The grant, one of 41 gifted to arts organizations, was $15,000.

“This award allows us to keep soaring, and we are immensely grateful!,” the company posted on its Facebook page.

With the beginning of the pandemic, the company expanded its footprint to include an online platform, shifting its entire season to live-streamed performances, including a dance film festival, virtual classes, and digital educational workshops for elementary-school students.

Rosin Box celebrates its third anniversary in May.

