Old Globe’s Powers New Voices Festival Kicks Off With Focus on Local Artists

The Old Globe’s eighth annual Powers New Voices Festival begins Thursday with a night of works created by local artists.

The virtual festival (due to the pandemic) includes free readings of new plays through Sunday on the free Hopin platform.

Reservations are required and can be made online at the Old Globe’s website.

The four-day slate includes:

Thursday, 7 p.m. – Celebrating Community Voices , an evening of short works written by San Diego residents, including Queen Kandi Colke and Jonathan Hammond, through the Globe’s arts engagement programs Community Voices and coLAB.

, an evening of short works written by San Diego residents, including Queen Kandi Colke and Jonathan Hammond, through the Globe’s arts engagement programs Community Voices and coLAB. Friday, 7 p.m. – Fuente Ovejuna, based on a a Spanish classic tale of an uprising, translated and adapted by William S. Gregory and Daniel Jáquez. The Old Globe, TuYo Theatre, and the Consulate of Mexico organized the reading.

based on a a Spanish classic tale of an uprising, translated and adapted by William S. Gregory and Daniel Jáquez. The Old Globe, TuYo Theatre, and the Consulate of Mexico organized the reading. Saturday, 7 p.m. – An Evening with the San Diego Black Artists Collective , directed by Karen Ann Daniels, Lamar Perry, and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, featuring works by Tanika Baptiste, Dea Hurston, Joy Yvonne Jones, Tamara McMillian and Milena Phillips.

, directed by Karen Ann Daniels, Lamar Perry, and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, featuring works by Tanika Baptiste, Dea Hurston, Joy Yvonne Jones, Tamara McMillian and Milena Phillips. Sunday, 7 p.m. – The Globe-commissioned Under a Baseball Sky, by José Cruz González and directed by James Vásquez. The writer of the Globe’s American Mariachi created a story about baseball’s deep roots in the Mexican-American community. It’s inspired by the playwright’s research into the history of Logan Heights.

Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein said the theater focused “with even more intensity than in past years on plays by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) artists.”

He added that the Globe is also pleased “to shine a bright light on San Diego writers, both those in our own playwriting programs and the members of the San Diego Black Artists Collective.”

– Staff reports

