San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 15-17 – MLK Day Edition

This warm San Diego weekend, enjoy an outdoor excursion as one of our major attractions takes on an awesome responsibility – the pandemic-era drive-through experience. Meanwhile, a local indie icon celebrates a special anniversary and two buzzy films debut for your streaming pleasure.

First off – Friday is National Bagel Day. Nosh and seek freebies as you will.

San Diego’s parade for The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is off this year due to the coronavirus, but the Day of Service in his honor goes on. HandsOnSanDiego.org offers some volunteer options.

Enjoy virtual programs in the late civil rights leader’s honor too. At 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, join Healdsburg Jazz for a free family concert, “Through the Eyes of Children,” with vocalists Kim Nalley and Tiffany Austin. The California African-American Museum hosts six-plus hours of entertainment, education and social justice programming Monday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Jazz pianist Joshua White performed for the Atheneum, which releases his show on YouTube at noon Friday. White, who grew up in El Cajon and released his debut solo album four years ago (JazzTimes called it audacious), appears as part of the Logan Lone Piano Concerts series.

SeaWorld San Diego opens the new Sesame Street Parade of Lights Drive-Thru beginning Friday, and continuing for weekends through Feb. 14. The park offers a winter wonderland of lights as favorite characters on parade floats dance to Sesame Street’s music. Guests also will follow a path under the illuminated Skytower and through two different tunnels of lights. Advance reservations are required, at $50 per car, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening.

Two movies attracting a lot of attention make their bows, via On Demand and Amazon Prime. Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan stars as the Promising Young Woman of the title, who seems like she’s meandering through life. But she’s got a very particular goal in mind. With One Night in Miami, Oscar winner Regina King makes her directing debut. Her Amazon film envisions a meeting in 1964 between Black icons Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X.

The Women’s Museum of California unveils a new mural “Waves of Feminism’‘ over Zoom at 2 p.m. Saturday. During the program, which features artist Katie Ruiz, the museum will show off the finished mural, offering information about the different waves of feminism and the issues that separate each era.

We are stoked to be livestreaming from @casbahsandiego in honor of their 32nd Anniversary on Sat Jan 16! We’ll be playing new works in progress along w/ older material and a little “who knows what’ll happen” mixed in. LINK: https://t.co/775zVY5UtB

SHOW: 7 pm Pacific/10 pm Eastern pic.twitter.com/KtbUAVAd0h — Earthless (@earthlessrips) January 6, 2021

The Casbah, the gritty Kettner Boulevard music standby, has an anniversary to celebrate – the 32nd to be exact. And if that must be done virtually, then so be it. Join Earthless at 7 p.m. Saturday to raise a glass to the ole gal. Admission costs $15.

Finally, you have until Sunday to view the reading of “Falling,” a play about a family struggling to raise a child with autism. The $25 ticket benefits Unscripted Learning, a San Diego partnership with the National Comedy Theatre that applies improv skills in educational settings.

