San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 8-10 – Poems and Prizes

Got the post-holiday blues? San Diego venues continue to bring the entertainment virtually, while one community encourages you to take a stroll to support local businesses.

Of course, we’ve all been turning to streaming platforms – two cheery favorites might be a way to turn your cloudy skies blue and one trilogy would be a great wintry time filler.

First Friday didn’t forget you. Liberty Station, undaunted by New Year’s Day, hosts 2nd Friday just for January, with a menu of virtual activities from the Arts District. The evening features San Diego Dance Theater’s salute to retiring artistic director Jean Isaacs, a 15-minute magic show by Matthew King, and for those with young’uns, the San Diego Youth Symphony’s interactive music class. Events take place from 4-8 p.m. Check listings for all the options and the correct platform to view the performances.

North Coast Repertory Theatre has extended An Iliad, the filmed production of the epic war poem, now streaming through Jan. 24. Tickets, at $35 per household, can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org for the 100-minute performance.

We're back from the New Year's Day holiday and are ready for something new to kick-off 2021. Our Winter Reading Challenge is now open. Read 5 books or for 5 hours to earn some great prizes. This weekend is the perfect time to curl up with a good read. https://t.co/by2wML2Ra6 pic.twitter.com/y1Xxivpc7v — SD Public Library (@SDPublicLibrary) January 2, 2021

You might prefer to read on your screen rather than view another stream. How about the Winter Reading Challenge, which offers rewards for meeting reading goals? Prizes from the San Diego Library include museum admission, visits to Subway for eats and special treats for kids.

Want to do your environmental part from home? At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, I Love A Clean San Diego and the County of San Diego virtually host “Keep It Clean: How Our Pollutants Travel.” The free interactive demonstration illustrates how pollutants make their way to the ocean. Participants will learn what to look for and how to prevent them from entering our waterways.

Head to Barrio Logan Saturday at noon for “Walk the Block,” on Logan Avenue between Chicano Park and 26th Street. Businesses have set up shop outside weekly since the summer for a needed pandemic-era boost. Stroll to shop, try bites and see art displays as the event continues in the New Year.

Need a spoonful of sugar? Don’t we all. Find it with Mary Poppins Returns – Friday’s the last day to view the Emily Blunt sequel to the children’s classic on Netflix. You may wish for another spot of sunshine – Princess Bride, the fairy tale within a family tale, offers it on Disney+.

Also, since we suddenly again have so few places to go, why not tackle a trilogy?

Hulu has the entire Lord of the Rings saga though Jan. 31. That Oscar winner’s gonna eat up some time. Bonus – it’ll give you a refresher for Amazon’s new take on Middle-earth, which could roll out by year’s end.

– Staff reports

