Furnishings, Memorabilia From Elvis’ Palm Springs Hideaway to Be Auctioned Online

Share This Article:

A collection of items from the Palm Springs estate where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon will be auctioned off on Jan. 16, it was announced Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

According to Kaminski Auctions, the sale, featuring items from the oft-photographed Alexander Estate, will be held online.

Auction items, which can be viewed on the website, include mid-century furniture, furnishings and memorabilia, such as framed Elvis photographs and movie posters, from the Robert Alexander Estate, according to the auction house.

The estate is known among devotees of the “King of Rock and Roll” as the “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway.”

The home gained worldwide notoriety when Presley took ownership in 1966. The entertainer and his wife Priscilla honeymooned there in May 1967, and their daughter, Lisa Marie, was born exactly nine months later, as legend has it.

The 5,500-square-foot, three-story home, located at 1350 Ladera Circle in the city’s Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, was purchased by a mystery buyer in December, though in the past interested parties have been hard to come by. The price exceeded the $2.5 million listing price, according to published reports.

The house, which was restored to look as it did when Presley called it home, is considered an architectural marvel. It continues to be a must-see attraction for fans of midcentury architecture, and, of course, the King.

Built in the early 1960s for Robert and Helene Alexander of the Alexander Construction Co., the house was featured in a 1962 edition of Look Magazine as the “House of Tomorrow.”

“The Alexander collection of memorabilia includes clothing, a Las Vegas costume, original Elvis sneakers, gold and platinum record plaques, guitars, and all types of ephemera including Life magazines, cookbooks, photographs, etc.,” according to a statement issued by the auction house.

“Midcentury modern furniture collectors will swoon over chrome chairs with animal print fabric, black leather sofas, mirrored vanities and a complete replica of the master bedroom of Elvis and Priscilla. Although not all original to the King himself, his legions of fans will not want to miss this opportunity to own a piece of Elvis and Priscilla history.”

– City News Service

Furnishings, Memorabilia From Elvis’ Palm Springs Hideaway to Be Auctioned Online was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: