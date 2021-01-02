Coronado Playhouse to Mark 75th Anniversary When Season Begins Jan. 30

Share This Article:

The Coronado Playhouse has unveiled the lineup of productions for their 2021 season, the 75th anniversary for the local institution, which kicks off Jan. 30.

The playhouse has prepared shows and special events that will adhere to public health requirements due to COVID-19.

Officials said they designed the shows at the beginning of the year to be smaller in scale but with “a big impact in terms of entertainment and significance.”

The shows later in the season, if health orders allow it, they said, will bring music and

some larger-scale productions back to the stage.

The lineup, with some plays set for virtual viewing, includes:

cul-de-sac – Jan. 30-Feb. 14, via Zoom; all is not quite what it seems for three couples living on the same suburban street in a dark comedic take on the American dream. ​

Harlem Duet – March 19-April 18, On Demand; an imagining of Othello and his first wife, Billie told through the lives of three couples during eras of significance for Black Americans, the 1860s, 1920s and the present.

Love, Loss and What I Wore – April 23-25; monologues and ensemble pieces tell the stories of women through the lens of their clothes, from prom dresses to purses. Co-adapted by the late screenwriter Nora Ephron.

Constellations – May 21-June 20; a look at a chance encounter, opening a door to the infinite possibilities of a relationship, while exploring how the tiniest change in the details can dramatically alter a person’s path.

The Comedy of Errors – July 16-Aug. 8; part of the free classic series, this Shakespearean comedy gathers steam from a series of mishaps based on ​mistaken identities​ that cause no end of misunderstandings.

The World Goes ‘Round – Sept. 3-Oct. 10; a revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, whose works include Cabaret and Chicago.

Clue – Nov. 5-Dec. 12; the stage adaptation, a farce-meets-murder-mystery, is based on the original cult classic 1985 film. That, of course, was inspired by the classic whodunit board game​.

The playhouse also announced a rebrand that includes a new website with pages for historical images and stories.

Theater leaders ask for the public’s help in sharing the playhouse’s history. Email

workwithus@coronadoplayhouse.com to contribute stories and memories.

– Staff reports

