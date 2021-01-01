Dozens of TV Shows Halt Production Due to Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Risks

Share This Article:

Several television productions opted to temporarily halt filming in Southern California due to the COVID-19 surge.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Warner Bros. TV confirmed Thursday that the CBS shows “Mom,” “B Positive,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” along with the Showtime drama “Shameless” and Netflix’s “You” will not resume filming next week.

The studio aims for a return the following week, but will re-evaluate as conditions evolve.

Universal TV also halted filming on six shows, according to multiple media reports: NBC’s “Mr. Mayor,” “Kenan,” “Good Girls” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” HBO Max’s “Hacks” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.”

A Jan. 11 return date is tentatively planned for those shows, with the exception of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The comedy is expected to resume shooting after Jan. 18.

A total of 16 shows produced by Walt Disney-owned 20th Television and ABC Signature have extended production hiatuses.

Those shows are Fox’s “911,” “Lone Star,” “Last Man Standing” and “The Orville,” FX’s “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “American Horror Story” and “Mayans,” ABC’s “American Housewife,” “Black-ish,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Rebel,” “Station 19” and “Mixed-ish,” NBC’s “This is Us,” Disney Plus’ “Big Shot” and Hulu’s “Love, Victor.”

ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and Netflix’s “Atypical,” which were slated to resume production next week, will not restart until the following week. Those shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The popular syndicated game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” – also produced by Sony – plan to resume shooting the week of Jan. 11 as previously scheduled.

Variety reported earlier this week that the CBS Studios productions “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “SEAL Team,” “Why Women Kill” and “Diary of a Future President” extended their holiday hiatus by one week, until Jan. 11.

Los Angeles County public health officials are urging production companies to “strongly consider” going on temporary hiatus amid a surge that has left hospitals struggling to keep up with coronavirus patients.

Film activity is permitted to continue, with safety protocols, under state and local COVID-19 health restrictions.

Continued filming operations made headlines recently thanks to a Sherman Oaks restaurant owner’s viral video rant, blasting health officials for shutting down her outdoor dining patio while allowing a film crew to set up an outdoor catering tent across the street to serve food to crew members.

– City News Service

Dozens of TV Shows Halt Production Due to Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Risks was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: