San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 31-Jan. 3 – New Year’s Eve Edition

Boy, 2020, can’t say we’re sorry to put you in our rearview mirror.

It’s a glass half-empty, half-full kinda thing. If you’re looking to give 2020 the kiss-off this New Year’s Eve, Kiss, the band, bless them, already thought of it.

But if you’re an optimistic, welcome-2021 type (goodness, it’s gonna be better right?) type, you have options, mostly streams, we grant you, to see in the New Year with music. Some virtual celebrations originate in San Diego, but be it classical, pop, rock, hiphop or dance, many will have a worldwide audience.

Start off your New Year’s Eve with the little ones as Birch Aquarium hosts “Noon Year’s Eve” Thursday, starting at 11:15 a.m. Work on crafts and enjoy the Pacific Pal puppets on Zoom, with a countdown too. Access costs $5.

For an eclectic evening featuring Gershwin, Ellington, Brahms and Strauss, tap into New Year’s Eve with the San Diego Symphony. For a $25 donation, see it live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with views available for the following week as well.

What else is there to choose from on NYE? So much, but you gotta start early:

BTS headlines a lineup of K-Pop and other performers in a stream that starts at 4:30 a.m. PST Thursday. Yes, A.M. (It’s live in Korea). Choose from general to VIP packages on Weverse.io.

Kiss will try to rock n’ roll the year away with “Kiss 2020 Goodbye,” for $40 to start. It’s live at 9 a.m. PST because they’re performing in Dubai.

Prefer pop circa the teens? Justin Bieber hasn’t hit the stage since 2017. See his return at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, free if you use T-Mobile, $25 if you (or a friend) don’t.

YouTube features stars in feeds around the world. In our corner of the planet, you get Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Demi Lovato and more, starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tomorrowland’s party, with 25 of EDM’s best, starts at 8 p.m. no matter where you are on NYE. Access it for about $25, after the euro conversion.

At 2 p.m. Friday, settle into the New Year with more Strauss, and some Bach and Handel to boot. Organizers bill the free stream as “a Vienna-style New Year’s concert” from Balboa Park at the Spreckels Organ. San Diego Civic Organist Raul Prieto Ramirez performs.

Save some champagne as Solana Beach’s Belly Up offers up locals Atomic Groove via a free stream at 7 p.m. Friday in their “first virtual happy hour of the New Year.”

2020 may almost be gone, but the drive-in is here to stay, so why not give dinos the treatment too? Jurassic Quest, opening Friday, can be viewed live from your car at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Entry to see more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs starts at $49.

– Staff reports

