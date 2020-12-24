San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 24-27 – Christmas Edition

Share This Article:

A nearly 80-year-old holiday song rings pretty true this year. “I’ll be home for Christmas,” the wistful tune goes, “if only in my dreams.”

We’ve been left with visions of a lot of places we’ve come to miss a great deal in 2020. As we near the end of our socially distanced holiday in San Diego, there’s more streams to share in your household and drive-through celebrations in which to partake, along with Christmas Eve services featuring both virtual and in-person components.

Two coastal churches St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal in La Jolla and Point Loma Community Presbyterian, offer Thursday holiday options.

In La Jolla, St. James has one remaining outdoor service open, at 3 p.m., with the potential for adding another. Register via Eventbrite. In Point Loma, the church opens its doors from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for music, with a living nativity available to view outdoors, and 7 and 9 p.m. services streamed online.

In addition, megachurch The Rock will broadcast “Rock Your Christmas,” a musical variety show, at 7 p.m. Thursday on Fox5 San Diego.

Need a break from carols, and rock n’ roll is more your speed? The Casbah hosts a free live stream at 7:30 p.m. Thursday of “Exile on Kettner Blvd.,” a Rolling Stones-themed cover show with an all-star lineup of local faves. Find the stream at Twitch.

Hear your table groaning under the weight of roasts and hams and casseroles and cakes? Then fitness might be on your mind even before New Year’s. Finish the Virtual San Diego Santa Run by Friday to work off those holiday and pandemic munchie sessions. Heck, even dress up as the jolly ole’ guy. The San Diego Running Company’s annual run, after all, usually fills Pacific Beach’s Garnet Avenue with thousands of Santas.

As home is the best place to be this holiday, here’s a few streams to keep you warm:

After a break on Christmas Eve and Christmas, Vista returns to hosting the free Jingle Terrace Park, featuring holiday-themed light displays along the loop in Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive. It’s open from 6-10 p.m. through Monday.

And remember, the original Christmas drive-by activity – cruising to see the holiday lights! Try Jingle Bell Hill in El Cajon, and look here for an interactive map of more sites through the county.

– Staff reports

