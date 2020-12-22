San Diego Air & Space Museum to Reward Groups With Virtual Workshops Through 2021

Share This Article:

The San Diego Air & Space Museum will offer “From Our Space to Yours” scholarships to support a range of organizations that give back to the community.

Leaders invited each member of the museum team to nominate a group to receive a free one-hour virtual workshop. The group could be their child’s classroom, their parent’s senior center, or an organization they feel is doing good work, such as an after-school program or nonprofit.

“In honor of the incredible team of hard-working individuals who have come together to support the museum throughout this difficult year, the recipients of the “From Our Space to Yours” scholarships will be chosen not by leadership, but by members of our staff,” said Jim Kidrick, President & CEO of the Museum. “The scholarships are a great way to recognize the great work being done in our community at this important time.”

They will narrow the pool of nominees by random lottery, and contact each organization to schedule a virtual workshop.

“From Our Space to Yours” continues on a rolling basis throughout 2021, with one to two staff-nominated organizations receiving new scholarships each month.

The hour-long workshops offer options for all ages and abilities, and are comprised of behind-the-scenes virtual museum exploration with hands-on engineering activities.

The challenges are engaging and accessible for at-home audiences, using only materials commonly found around the home. The museum also has received several grants to fully or partially fund workshops for schools and community organizations, and continues to work with outside partners such as ArtsBusXpress to fund Title 1 school virtual field trips.

For more, organizations should review the museum’s education offerings online.

– Staff reports

