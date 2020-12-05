Despite COVID, 4 Women Are Emerging as the Rising Film Stars of the 2020s

By Megan Bianco

Share This Article:

Even in the middle of a global pandemic, superstars can still be discovered. With the entertainment industry up in the air, those hoping to break through while fans are stuck at home have been doing it through innovative online exposure.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Whether it’s uploading or streaming live performances from new music acts, or actors and filmmakers making their movies and TV shows available via video-on-demand, or cautious limited releases in a list of selected theaters, future stars are getting noticed. And through all this, four young, talented women relatively new to the Hollywood scene have had their share of cinematic success.

Take English actress Florence Pugh, who made her mark on American audiences last year with both Ari Aster’s Midsommar (2019) and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women (2019). She even received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars back in February.

Pugh had already been impressively introduced as the lead of William Oldroyd’s period drama Lady MacBeth (2016), but it was Midsommar and Little Women where viewers took notice of her range and presence. 2020 was supposed to be Pugh’s Marvel debut in Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021) back in May, but the release is now re-scheduled for next summer.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley has been on her way to becoming a recognizable face for almost half a decade with quality projects like Michael Pearce’s Beast (2017) and HBO’s “Chernobyl” (2019) before finally reaching stardom with offbeat, but intriguing performances in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) and the latest season of FX’s anthology series “Fargo” (2020). The memorable redhead is next due to appear in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s first directorial effort, The Lost Daughter (2021).

Similarly, Buckely’s Misbehaviour (2020) co-star Emma Corrin has been on a lot of TV fans’ minds this month for her portrayal of Princess Diana on the most recent season of Netflix’s hit historical series “The Crown” (2020). One can only hope her momentum remains alive by the time filming schedules and release dates are back on track.

Another new star to come from the television medium is Victoria Pedretti, who was one of the fresh faces from Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” (2018) and returned this autumn as the lead of the follow-up “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (2020). Pedretti was also the star on an episode of AppleTV’s revival of “Amazing Stories” (2020) and continues to co-star in the popular Lifetime’s “You” (2018-).

Though the new decade is off to a rocky start, there is still a lot of star potential for future film and TV roles.

Megan Bianco is a Southern California-based movie reviewer and content writer with a degree from California State University Northridge.

Despite COVID, 4 Women Are Emerging as the Rising Film Stars of the 2020s was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: