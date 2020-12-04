Little Italy Takes Tree Lighting Online, Offers Greetings From Santa Too

The Little Italy Holiday Special streams live at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, as the community kicks off a slate of festive activities throughout the month.

The special includes a performance by Our Lady of the Rosary’s choir in the historic church and a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The special concludes with the 22nd annual tree lighting. Father Joe Tabigue of Our Lady of the Rosary will countdown to the big moment in Italian.

Register online for the free event.

Other activities in San Diego’s Little Italy community in December include:

Holiday Market – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Piazza della Famiglia (Date and India streets). Shop a variety of farmers, artisan food producers and crafters for special gifts. Through Dec. 23.

Toy Drive – Over the past decade, the Little Italy Association has run the toy drive to benefit the foster children of New Alternatives, Inc. Local restaurants and retailers will host drop-off boxes for new, unwrapped toys. In light of COVID-19, New Alternatives also will accept monetary donations.

Letters to Santa – Want a reply from Santa for his No. 1 fan in your life? Drop your child’s letter in the Big Red Mailbox in Piazza della Famiglia. Letters must be received by Dec. 14th to receive a response. There’s also a digital option – Letters@SantaInLittleItalySD. com.

– Staff reports