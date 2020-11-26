Art Gallery Pops Up at Southeastern San Diego’s Market Creek Plaza

Share This Article:

Southeastern San Diego’s art scene is getting some much-needed attention in the community with the Pop-Up Art Gallery at Market Creek Plaza, joining the Southeast Art Team and the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation in a new partnership.

The art gallery – the first in the area – welcomes community members to make an appointment for free and explore the space – filled with local artists’ paintings, jewelry, and other work.

After spending years painting murals and hosting art-themed events in Southeastern San Diego neighborhoods, the Southeast Art Team’s goal of having a dedicated space to showcase local artwork and introduce the community to various art forms has become a reality. The Southeast Art Team is inviting local artists to submit their work by Nov. 30 for the opportunity to be displayed in the gallery.

“So many dreams are coming true through this gallery space – my own and those of the featured artists – many of whose art is being displayed for the first time,” said Southeast Art Team President Kim Phillips-Pea. “Since our soft opening less than a month ago, we have already had 200 visitors come through the gallery by appointment!”

The Southeast Art Team will also be extending opportunities to the surrounding community to learn art skills of their own. For everything they showcase and sell at the gallery, they’ll also provide an opportunity, through a workshop or class, for people to learn how to make it. These classes, hosted virtually, for now, will range from jewelry making and beading to t-shirt design and screen printing, and even practical artist skills like framing artwork. Classes cost $10 – $20 for adults, with some free options, and youth classes are free when offered. To sign up for a workshop, visit calendly.com/popupartgallery.

The Pop-Up Art Gallery will be open until the end of February and will host a different series of artists every month. There will also be various themed exhibits, such as youth art, antiques, beekeeping and nature, hip hop, tribal masks, and more.

November’s featured San Diego artists include Rick Bramhall, Vee Brooks, Anthony Burnette, Cee, Rob Clemons, Isabel Garcia, Araceli Gonzalez, Ashley Hawkins, Ami Judah, Joe Nathan-Segura, Kim Phillips-Pea, Racquel Rhone, Michael Rosenblat, Bryttney “Michelle” Salvant, Rashad Thompson, Shirish Villasenor, Zig Wharton, and Ami Young-Hill. Each piece displayed in the gallery, from large pieces to small prints to handmade jewelry, is for sale.

The gallery is located at 342 Euclid Ave, Suite 406, San Diego in Market Creek Plaza. Due to COVID-19 occupancy guidelines, the gallery must be visited by appointment only Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All guests must sign a COVID-19 form for everyone’s health and safety. As availability permits, appointments can be booked on the spot at calendly.com/popupartgallery .

The gallery’s dedicated Instagram also provides announcements and exhibit previews at @ popupgalleryatmarketcreekplaza .

