San Diego Museum of Art Boosts Virtual Offerings, Including 360° Gallery Views

The San Diego Museum of Art has answered the purple tier challenge by expanding its virtual offerings, including a new video feature focused on the venue’s galleries.

The upcoming offerings include more collaborations with the San Diego Ballet and tutorials to help guide your artistic interests.

Among the Balboa Park museum’s menu of added activities:

Touring the museum from home – Enjoy the new 360 video feature, with scans of SDMA’s galleries, zoom for art details, and full label text in both English and Spanish.

New works from the San Diego Ballet – Virtual SDMA+ programming includes ballet performances inspired by the art and architecture of the museum’s May S. Marcy Sculpture Court & Garden and the Panama 66 restaurant. Gilbert Castellanos adds original jazz compositions. Performances take place online at 6 p.m. each Tuesday. Look for new streams Dec. 1 and 8.

The museum also reminds the public that the Sculpture Garden and Art of the Open Air, both outdoor installations, remain open, as does the museum's restaurant, Panama 66, for outdoor dining. Other virtual activities offered by the museum include "SDMA at Play," for art students, and the Masterpiece Minute Podcast.

– Staff reports

Note: The San Diego Museum of Art’s holdings include Pablo Picasso’s “Painter and Model III,” 1970, in pastel and crayon. Photo credit: TheSanDiegoMuseumofArt, via Facebook

