Pac-Man Chosen As Newest Inductee to Comic-Con Museum’s Character Hall of Fame

Pac-Man is the newest inductee into the Comic-Con Museum’s Character Hall of Fame, the San Diego-based museum announced Thursday.

Pac-Man “is being honored as the original digital game mascot for his enduring impact he has had on the video game industry and the role of storytelling in games,” according to the museum, which is scheduled to partially open in Balboa Park in mid-2021.

The iconic, hungry yellow circle will be the second character in the museum’s hall of fame. Batman was inducted in the hall of fame’s inaugural year in 2019.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man, which is the highest- grossing video game ever made, according to the museum. As of 2016, the game had generated more than $14 billion in revenue.

“We thought Pac-Man would be the perfect addition to the Museum Character Hall of Fame because he inspires a sense of nostalgia in many of us and even though he is turning 40, he is still highly relevant in pop culture today,” said Eddie Ibrahim, senior director of programming for the Comic-Con Museum. “Characters tell the stories of pop culture and what better time, when we are more digital than ever, to honor our first digital character.”

A live virtual induction ceremony will be held on Dec. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. The ceremony will consist of a combination of interactive live stream elements and pre-recorded content and videos.

For more information or to register to attend the induction, residents can visit https://donate.comic-conmuseum.org/pacman.

Though the Comic-Con Museum is on track to open its doors at the 68,000-square foot Federal Building in the park’s Palisades section in mid- 2021, the museum will not be completed until 2024, with portions of it opening in phases until then.

Pac-Man was created by Toru Iwatani and first released in Tokyo in May 1980. The game made its debut in the United States in October 1980.

It took nearly 20 years for anyone to complete a perfect game — finishing with no lives lost and the maximum number of points from each level, according to the museum.

“Pac-Man’s enduring popularity and relevance speak volumes to his position as an icon in the video game and pop culture worlds,” said Dennis Lee, director of brand marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “As Pac-Man enters his 40s, he’s still entertaining millions of fans around the globe with new video games and products featuring his likeness. We look forward to Pac-Man delivering more fun for everyone for years to come.”

–City News Service

