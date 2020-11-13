USS Midway Museum to Remain Open as County Enters Purple Tier

Share This Article:

The USS Midway Museum will remain open while San Diego County is in the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s coronavirus tracking system, museum officials announced Friday.

The Midway is an outdoor museum and its flight and hangar decks will be available to visitors, according to museum officials.

To ensure guest safety the Midway continues to coordinate its museum operations with the county, officials said.

The Midway has incorporated a significant number of onboard protocols and guidelines outlined by local and state health officials, including:

wearing appropriate face coverings

touchless, non-evasive temperature checks

six-foot physical distancing measures

nearly 200 hand-sanitizer stations placed around the ship

transmission barriers and contactless payment at point-of-sales locations

The museum reopened to the general public on July 1 after being closed since March.

For more information, go to midway.org.

— Staff reports

