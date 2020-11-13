San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 13-15 – Friday the 13th Edition

Share This Article:

It’s Friday the 13th, San Diego. Worried about jinxes? Why – 2020’s been after us all year long. What’s Friday the 13th got on COVID, the election and purple tiers? You’ve got this.

Plus, it’s bringing us some good things this year. For instance, don’t miss the chance to see the work of contemporary artists inspired by Frida Kahlo in person. “The World of Frida” exhibit at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido closes Friday. The gallery’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $12, but $6 for students and seniors.

Liberty Station’s Women’s Museum of California opens access to the virtual Women’s Film Festival, with 23 films over three days. Some of the films are topical, with documentaries on violence against women and activism. Dramas include coming-of-age and motherhood tales. The festival features a special screening of The Fight, a look at the ACLU’s fight for women’s rights. Passes cost $25, with The Fight available separately for $12.

The virtual Coronado Island Film Festival continues through Sunday with documentaries on two icons – Billie, about the inimitable jazz vocalist Billie Holiday, and The Capote Tapes, about writer Truman Capote’s artistic demons. In addition, We Left As Brothers (video above) tells the story of military veterans who visit Vietnam 50 years after they served during the war. Single tickets start at $15.

This Friday, join @patobanton for a magical night of dancing and positive vibrations. ❤️ 💛 💚 🎫 : https://t.co/47rHohacep pic.twitter.com/wPLPHc3jxS — Belly Up (@BellyUpMusic) November 11, 2020

With sharp curbs on any indoor live shows, The Belly Up launched its Virtual Tour, with reggae singer Pato Banton up Friday. Upcoming shows include rockers Los Lobos. The slate continues through Dec. 19. A full pass costs $99, complete with extras, while per show access starts at $12.

It’s a good weekend to cuddle up with Netflix too, as two favorites return. “American Horror Story: 1984” pays tribute to the slasher films that ruled the roost in the ’80s. Naturally, it’s available on Friday the 13th – Jason approves. For those with more refined tastes, “The Crown” makes its Season 4 curtsey Sunday as the show progresses into the Princess Diana era.

Aztec for life? San Diego State University’s Alumni Association hosts “Home Away From Homecoming,” a virtual celebration, at noon Saturday before the football team takes on Hawaii. They’ll play in Carson, the team’s temporary home during Mission Valley stadium construction. The Zoom event includes special guests, contests and prizes.

– Staff reports

