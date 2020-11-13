Nov. 21 Concert Set to Benefit State Parks Damaged in 2020 Wildfires

Share This Article:

Aloe Blacc, G. Love, Fortunate Youth and Fishbone are among the acts set for a Nov. 21 concert to benefit more than two dozen state parks hit hard by this year’s wildfires.

The California State Parks Wildfire Relief Fund concert, to be live-streamed, is a pay-what-you-can event, with a suggested price of $10.

The concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tickets are available on the platform StageIt.com.

The concert will include an interactive component. Audiences can see the performers, be part of a group chat or hear California State Parks Director Armando Quintero and other officials discuss the parks.

“California’s State Parks have a special place in so many people’s hearts,” Quintero said. “You can see it in the many musicians and artists coming together to put on this benefit show, and in the commitment from organizations like Parks California coming up with creative ways to aid the recovery of our beloved spaces. We’re hopeful that innovative thinking like this virtual concert will help our state parks rebuild and thrive for generations to come.”

The event lineup also includes Bo Carper and Lebo; Eric Roberson, The Immediate Family; Karl Denson, Morgan James, DJ Shortkut, DJ StartingfromScratch, DJ Qbert, with more to follow.

Kindley Walsh Lawlor, president and CEO of Parks California, a nonprofit supporting state, regional and local parks, said it was devastating to see the effects of the fires, but residents and visitors alike have stakes in the parks.

“The proceeds from this virtual concert will take us closer to rebuilding what was lost and giving each other hope that we will regrow,” Lawlor said.

– City News Service

