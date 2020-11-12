Share This Article:

You can’t have a Gingerbread City without builders of gingerbread houses.

So a call has been renewed for bakery artists to help sweeten a San Diego holiday tradition, which this year will be a drive-through event Saturday, Dec. 12, at Liberty Station in Point Loma.

The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County puts on the event, which comes on the heels of November being Epilepsy Awareness Month.

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with the 27th annual Gingerbread City Gala as a drive-thru experience,” said Wendy Urushima-Conn, local foundation president and CEO. “This year, more than ever, we can all use a little bit of holiday cheer and our organization was determined to keep the magic of the Gingerbread City alive in 2020.”

She promised a “vibrant village of gingerbread houses” at what is called the largest gingerbread competition on the West Coast, with more than 20 structures.

For information on the competition, see this page. (First place is $2,500, with $1,500 for second and $750 for third.)

One of the two largest epilepsy awareness events in San Diego, Gingerbread City will celebrate 27 years of supporting the programs and services provided to the 50,000 people in San Diego living with epilepsy.

Modified due to the pandemic, attendees will remain in their cars at the event, which includes holiday music, drive-up concessions and family friendly entertainment.

Tickets start at $25 per car and the event is expected to sell out due to limited capacity.

VIP upgrades are available, including getting a family photo with Santa and a take-home wine and cheese package.

Gingerbread House Builder? San Diego Epilepsy Foundation Seeks Your Sweets

