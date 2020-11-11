San Diego Rep Creates 3 New Posts, Panel As Part of 5-Year Equity Plan

Share This Article:

San Diego Repertory Theatre established three new positions and an oversight committee as part of a five-year plan to make “meaningful changes towards equity for all across all departments and programs of the company.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Action Plan commits to 50% representation across racial and gender lines – including Black, Indigenous and other people of color – in all areas of the company.

The goal, officials said, “is to transform San Diego Rep into a truly equitable, fully inclusive,

expansively diverse, anti-racist organization.”

Three current staff members will fill the new positions in the Rep’s artistic department:

Dr. Maria Patrice Amon, will serve as Associate Artistic Director & Latinx Projects Producer, while Danielle Ward takes on the role of Associate Artistic Director & Literary Manager.

Ahmed Dents, co-host of the online series “We Are Listening,” joins the artistic team as development and artistic associate.

Next week we are holding back to back "We Are Listening" episodes! Up first – a conversation with REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse about REP changes happening now and planned for the future. Up second – a board member edition! Join us! https://t.co/14smnKt5A3 @ahmedsvoice pic.twitter.com/BQzII2u9Xd — San Diego Repertory Theatre (@SanDiegoREP) November 11, 2020

Their contributions, said Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse, “will enrich and significantly expand

the perspectives gathered at the Rep’s artistic table.”

To monitor the Action Plan, San Diego Rep will establish a Vision Council. This council will include Amon, Ward, Dents, Woodhouse and Associate Artistic Director Todd Salovey.

Rep staff and the Board of Trustees developed the plan over the past six months, with five primary goals to impact:

Company structure – reframe organizational structure from an anti-racist and anti-bias perspective with an emphasis on transparency.

Company culture – establish best practices to eliminate systemic racism throughout the organization and create equity overall.

The art on the stage – widen the lens of diversity across all artistic programming to advance racial justice and multicultural equity.

Audience and community – deepen community engagement and patron experience around a multicultural worldview.

The theatre field nationally – help evolve American theatre by centering on Black, Indigenous, and other artists of color.

Woodhouse will appear on a special edition of “We Are Listening,” streaming at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, to discuss the plan in more detail.

–Staff reports

San Diego Rep Creates 3 New Posts, Panel As Part of 5-Year Equity Plan was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: