Podcast ‘Walks of Life’ Focuses on Black Lives As Rebuke to Systemic Oppression

The latest episode of “Walks of Life,” a La Jolla Playhouse collaboration with the Blindspot Collective, focuses on Black artists and their experiences.

The previous three episodes of the free works, billed as “auditory theatre,” featured Black playwrights and performers. Creators, though, said the events of this year warranted “a creative rebuke to systemic oppression, and a proclamation that Black lives not only matter, they are essential.”

This new episode features four short plays using dialogue, spoken word, soundscape and original music as forms of expression.

The length of the included works are meant to approximate the time it took George Floyd to die in May as a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. It is possible, the artists argue, to reflect “vibrancy, beauty, culture and excellence” in the same amount of time.

The Playhouse commissioned “Walks of Life” asking playwrights and composers from across the country to imagine the lives of people in the homes and apartments we pass while walking through our neighborhoods.

The pandemic served as inspiration. The Blindspot Collective, which attempts to amplify marginalized voices and bring attention to untold local stories in their work, took advantage of the opportunity to safely and imaginatively reconnect communities cut off from each other due to COVID-19 precautions.

Listeners are asked to experience the episodes while walking on their own streets, imagining how the stories they’re hearing might be unfolding in the homes around them.

The podcasts, which began in May, can be heard on the Playhouse website, as well as Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

– Staff reports

