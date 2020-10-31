Share This Article:

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library has established the free Womxn’s Open Art Studio at the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The new program provides studio space, guidance, and resources, to female residents of the community, of all ages and artistic abilities.

They may work in any medium, from sewing and fabric arts to photography, music and drawing, and have any skill level, from hobbyists to amateurs to professional artists.

Women from Logan Heights who are interested in more information or studio appointments may reach Omar Lopex at 619-269-1981 or olopex@ljathenaeum.org. Flexible hours are available.

Art supplies will be provided, as will light snacks and refreshments.

The Athenaeum Art Center has four exhibition areas, an event space, a print studio, a kiln and art studio in 5,000 square feet of space.

The center offers bilingual programming that includes exhibits of national and international artists, concerts showcasing sounds that represent the binational region, community festivities, after-school art programs, art workshops and more.

The center is located at the converted Bread and Salt building, 1955 Julian Ave. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

– Staff reports

Athenaeum Arts Center Offers Free Art Space to Women in Logan Heights was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: