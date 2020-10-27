Share This Article:

Following a two-month reassessment of its mission, operations and structure, the board of directors of the San Diego Art Institute announced Tuesday that the institute is financially and operationally ready to reopen its gallery space in Balboa Park before the end of the year.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Initially, the museum will be open for a few days per week by appointment, and will follow health and safety guidelines from county and state government officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The board has developed a productive and financially sound plan to re-open the gallery with approved safety measures in place,” said Karen Gilbert, board chair.

Reservations will soon be available on SDAI’s website, sandiego-art.org.

Its “Illumination” exhibition, showcasing 21st century interactions with art, science and technology, which debuted in February 2020 and had to close abruptly in March, will be on view.

The museum also has upgraded its HVAC system, in coordination with the remodeling of the adjacent Mingei Museum.

“We are fully invested in our mission to advance regional contemporary art and artists while fostering cultural equity,” Gilbert said. “Our two-month `reset’ has been very instructive and productive. We’ve come out of this period of self-examination stronger and more financially resilient.”

SDAI’s major fundraiser of the year, the C-Note Pop-Up Art Sale usually held in November, has been postponed to the first quarter of 2021.

The San Diego Art Institute is a contemporary art center, with exhibition space in Balboa Park fully dedicated to contemporary art by Southern California and Northern Baja artists.

— City News Service

San Diego Art Institute Plans Limited 2020 Reopening was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: