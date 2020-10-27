Local 11-Year-Old Arden Pala Releases Third `Noah’s Flying Car’ Book

Share This Article:

A sixth-grader at Francis Parker School in the Linda Vista area has released his third children’s book and plans to donate any sales proceeds to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, his parents announced Tuesday.

Arden Pala, 11, released “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car Through Mexico” on Sunday, the third installment in a series that began with the release of “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car Through China” in September 2017, followed by “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car Through Turkey” in September 2019.

Noah, also the name of the author’s best friend, travels to different countries to explore culture, food and activities in each book.

Arden, who is Turkish-American, told City News Service he wrote the books to let his readers know it is OK to appreciate other cultures and to be different. “And coming from different cultures and backgrounds makes us wonderful and we are able to learn so much from each other’s and our cultures,” he said.

The youngster’s first and second books sold more than 7,500 copies combined. Proceeds from the first book went toward homeless children, while proceeds from the second book went to animal shelters, according to Arden’s father, Zeynep Ilgaz, who is the co-founder of Confirm BioSciences, a drug and health testing company in the Scripps Ranch area.

In addition to writing, Arden loves professional theater and acting and recently won a Best Young Actor Award at the Los Angeles Film Awards for his role as the title character in the short film “Tahz.”

The “Noah’s Flying Car” series is available on Amazon.

— City News Service

