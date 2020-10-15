Share This Article:

The stories of Jewish people around the world will come to San Diego when the Jewish Short Film Festival takes place this month. The festival, hosted by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, will feature 31 short films from around the world.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“It is a celebration of Jewish life around the globe through history, family, and of course, Israel,” Francine Ginsburg, chair of the festival, said. “In past years, several film directors, producers and film subjects have joined us in person to dialogue with our audience. This year, we are totally virtual with filmmaker introductions and explanations added to the beginning of several films.

In its third year, the festival will take place over the course of three days from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25. Ginsburg said the films range from documentaries to narratives to comedies and animation.

“I marvel at a filmmakers’ ability to tell a complete story with full character development in 30 minutes or less,” Ginsburg said. “A short film, where every second must be accounted for in film progression, is indeed a work of art.”

For more information on each of the films, visit lfjcc.org/film. Tickets are $15 per program, $12 for JCC members, and $10 for students, military and first responders. The Joyce Forum Festival Pass is $65, and $52 for JCC members.

Jewish Short Film Festival Takes Place this Month was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: