San Diego-Tijuana Artists Join Forces for ‘Walls – Cross Border Urban Art’

Casa Familiar. Courtesy photo

Casa Familiar The Front Arte Cultura in San Ysidro and The Municipal Institute of Art and Culture of Tijuana recently announced its binational exhibition titled “”Walls – Cross Border Urban Art / Muros – Arte Urbano Interfronterizo.”

The exhibit brings together artists from both sides of the border to unveil art in and outside galleries.

After the murals are done, both groups said a documentary will be released.

For more information, go to www.casafamiliar.org.

A muralist creates art in Tijuana. Courtesy photo
