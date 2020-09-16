San Diego-Tijuana Artists Join Forces for ‘Walls – Cross Border Urban Art’

Share This Article:

Casa Familiar The Front Arte Cultura in San Ysidro and The Municipal Institute of Art and Culture of Tijuana recently announced its binational exhibition titled “”Walls – Cross Border Urban Art / Muros – Arte Urbano Interfronterizo.”

The exhibit brings together artists from both sides of the border to unveil art in and outside galleries.

After the murals are done, both groups said a documentary will be released.

For more information, go to www.casafamiliar.org.

